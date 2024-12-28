NDC Group Challenges Regional Chairman Over Divisive Remarks, Demands Apology

The New Era for Awutu Senya East Constituency (ASEC) has issued a strong statement condemning the actions of the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Richard Kofi Aseidu, following comments he made during a victory celebration for Hon. Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

The group criticized the Chairman’s remarks as divisive, inflammatory, and counterproductive to the spirit of unity advocated by the party’s leadership.

Their statement highlights concerns over Prof. Aseidu’s alleged bias during the primaries, his disregard for the NDC Constitution, and his failure to promote cohesion within the party.

Concerns Raised Over Bias in Primaries.

The press release pointed out that Prof. Aseidu openly admitted favoritism during the primaries, raising doubts about his impartiality as a leader tasked with ensuring fairness.

This admission, the group argued, violated Article 9 of the NDC Constitution, which mandates fairness and transparency in party activities.

“Prof. Aseidu’s actions undermined the democratic principles enshrined in our constitution and created unnecessary tensions within the party,” the statement noted.

The group accused the Chairman of prioritizing personal interests over the collective good of the party, further fueling division at a time when unity is critical to the party’s success in Awutu Senya East and beyond.

A Betrayal of Unity Appeals

The statement referenced earlier calls for unity made by key party figures, including the Majority Leader, Hon. Ato Forson, and President-Elect John Dramani Mahama.

Both leaders had urged party members to put aside grievances and avoid “skirt-and-blouse” voting, which occurs when voters split their ballots between candidates from different parties or factions.

Despite these appeals, Prof. Aseidu’s remarks were seen as a direct challenge to efforts to foster reconciliation and solidarity.

“His comments risk undoing the hard work of party members who rallied behind Hon. Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor,” the group stated.

Calls for Accountability and Apology

The New Era for ASEC issued a series of demands aimed at addressing the fallout from Prof. Aseidu’s comments:

1. Apology: Prof. Aseidu must issue a formal apology to all NDC members in the Awutu Senya East Constituency who overcame internal differences to unite for the party’s success.

2. Caution Against Bias: Party leadership must warn Prof. Aseidu against exhibiting favoritism during the upcoming appointment process for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

3. Promote Fairness and Inclusivity: Prof. Aseidu must demonstrate fairness and inclusiveness in his actions going forward to repair trust and restore unity.

The press release emphasized the NDC Constitution’s focus on unity and discipline, citing Articles 9 and 12, which advocate for fairness, transparency, and peaceful conflict resolution.

The group called on party leaders to uphold these principles and ensure that internal disputes are resolved in a manner that strengthens rather than divides the party.

Reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of the NDC, the New Era for ASEC urged members to remain focused on the broader vision of development, social justice, and inclusivity.

“As loyal members of the NDC, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of progress and unity. We will not tolerate actions that threaten to undermine the party’s cohesion,” the group declared.

With tensions simmering within the NDC in Awutu Senya East, all eyes are now on Prof. Aseidu’s response and the actions of party leadership to address concerns.