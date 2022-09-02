NDC group lauds Volta MPs for touching peoples’ lives

The Volta Chapter of the National Democratic Congress has commended all Volta Region MPs for touching the lives of ordinary Voltarians who would have remained in perpetual blindness as a result of cataract and other eye defects due to the high cost associated with treating such situations.

The Group said, it was touched by the veritable testimonies of the beneficiaries from North Tongu, South Tongu, Central Tongu, Akatsi North, Kpando, Keta, Anlo, Hohoe, Agotime Ziope, Afadzato South, Hohoe, Ho Central,Ketu North, Ketu South, Akatsi South, South Dayi etc.

In a Press Release, the Group pointed out that, “By far the most touching testimony is that about a six month old baby that was born blind due to cataracts and a sixteen year old young lady who gave up her education, having been blind from age three all had their sights successfully restored through one such MPs sponsored operations.”

Read full Release below:

PRESS RELEASE

BY VOLTA NDC

DATE : 2ND SEPTEMBER 2022

*VOLTA MPs BOOST NDC CHANCES OF VICTORY IN 2024 BY TOUCHING LIVES*

The Volta Chapter of the National Democratic Congress wishes to congratulate all its members of parliament for touching the lives of ordinary Voltarians who would have remained in perpetual blindness as a result of cataract and other eye defects due to the high cost associated with treating such eye defects.

The NDC Volta is touched by the veritable testimonies of the beneficiaries from North Tongu, South Tongu, Central Tongu, Akatsi North, Kpando, Keta, Anlo, Hohoe, Agotime Ziope, Afadzato South, Hohoe, Ho Central,Ketu North, Ketu South, Akatsi South, South Dayi etc. By far the most touching testimony is that about a six month old baby that was born blind due to cataracts and a sixteen year old young lady who gave up her education, having been blind from age three all had their sights successfully restored through one such MPs sponsored operations.

The project which amounted close to GHS 200,000 per constituency and borne by the respective members of parliament, is one huge humanitarian gesture, most likely to boost the electoral fortunes of the NDC in the 2024 general elections since the project did not discriminate against those affected on the basis of their political affliction. Never before in the history of cataract operation in the region, have so many people benefited from such an expensive sight saving project, at virtually no cost to the individual beneficiaries. This massive social intervention project which the Volta MPs have embarked upon as their social responsibility towards their unfortunate and underprivileged brethren across the eighteen (18) constituencies in the region, is worthy of commendation and emulation.

Since the roll out of this massive social intervention by the members of parliament, over 56,000 people have been screened, close to 10,000 had surgeries done on them and about 15,000 people received spectacles.

The NDC Volta is particularly grateful to Lifetime Wells Vision, an international NGO and Friends Eye Center from Tamale for partnering the members of parliament in rolling out this intervention for the benefit of the people of the Volta Region.

Signed

Sorkpa K. Agbleze

NDC Volta Regional Communication Officer