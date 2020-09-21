Communications team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Berima Pobi has cautioned Ghanaians not to fall for the deception of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly with regard to their promise to make free education accessible to private schools.

According to him, the NDC lacks ideas to implement the Free SHS policy.

Berima Pobi, speaking at the launch of the volunteer group named V4C (volunteers 4 Cudjoe) at Effia constituency in the Western Region, stated that “the former NPP regime led by former President Kufour brought metro mass transport which gave free access to every school child and the current Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration has also implemented free SHS. But NDC implements BRT with poor management and wasteful resource at the expense of the taxpayers. NDC has never believed in the convenient access to education, don’t listen to them because they have nothing to offer in the Education sector”.

Berima Pobi also charged to ensure the victory of President Nana Addo and Effia Parliamentarian, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe during the December polls.

Present at the event were the Regional Chairman, Regional organizer, Regional YEA Director, the Effia MP, and constituency executives.

Source: Josephine Acheampomaa/[email protected]