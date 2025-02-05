NDC “Hawks” Accused of Undermining Vetting Process, Afenyo-Markin Claims

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has alleged that powerful figures within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are attempting to hijack the parliamentary vetting process by pressuring Appointments Committee Chairman Bernard Ahiafor to abandon impartiality.

The accusation, made during an interview with Joy News’ Emefa Apawu, casts a harsh light on the escalating tensions surrounding the scrutiny of government nominees.

Afenyo-Markin claimed that NDC members he described as “hawks” are dissatisfied with Ahiafor’s adherence to bipartisan agreements during committee sessions and have sought to sway his decisions behind closed doors. “If you watch carefully, you’ll see it—there are members on the NDC side who approach him,” he said. “They question why he allows certain things to proceed fairly, rather than toeing a partisan line.”

The Minority Leader staunchly defended Ahiafor, a respected NDC MP, against accusations of weakness from within his own party. “Bernard is not weak. His commitment to fairness is a strength, not a flaw,” Afenyo-Markin asserted. “He faces backlash precisely because he refuses to bend to political pressure, even from his colleagues.”

The allegations point to a broader struggle over the integrity of Ghana’s legislative oversight mechanisms. Vetting processes, designed to ensure nominees are competent and ethically sound, have increasingly become battlegrounds for political point-scoring. Afenyo-Markin’s remarks suggest that Ahiafor’s insistence on procedural fairness has irked factions within the NDC eager to weaponize the process against the ruling party.

“These hawks whisper in his ear, demanding he alter course,” Afenyo-Markin added, hinting at behind-the-scenes maneuvering. While he did not name specific individuals, the term “hawks” implies hardline elements within the NDC pushing for aggressive opposition tactics.

The claims have sparked debate about the independence of parliamentary committees. Critics argue that undue interference risks eroding public trust in institutions meant to hold government accountable. “If vetting becomes a puppet show controlled by party loyalists, it defeats its purpose,” said governance analyst Dr. Comfort Asare. “Chairpersons must be shielded from internal coercion to preserve credibility.”

Ahiafor has yet to publicly address the allegations, but sources close to the committee describe him as “steadfast” amid the pressure. Meanwhile, the NDC has dismissed Afenyo-Markin’s claims as a diversionary tactic. Party spokesperson Sammy Gyamfi retorted, “This is a feeble attempt to deflect from the government’s habit of nominating unqualified cronies. The NDC stands for rigorous scrutiny, not backroom deals.”

As Ghana’s political climate grows increasingly polarized, Afenyo-Markin’s revelations underscore a troubling trend: the erosion of bipartisan norms in favor of tactical brinkmanship. For citizens, the fallout is clear—the line between oversight and obstruction grows thinner, and the quest for accountability risks being lost in the noise.