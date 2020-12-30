Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency were stranded during a demonstration to present a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC).

The route march, which began from Gbi-Atabu got the supporters stuck in that area (Gbi-Atabu) for several hours as an Asafo group was also performing some rituals.

The stalemate resulted in the blocking of the main Hohoe-Accra road with the security separating the two groups from confrontation and attacks.

Mr Bright Kwashie Ege, the Deputy Volta Regional Secretary of the Party, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the peaceful march was to present the Party’s petition to the Electoral Commission (EC) on the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“When we got here (Gbi-Kpoeta) we realised another event was taking place.”

He said their checks revealed that the group were some “Asafo group” believed to prevent them from carrying out their constitutional rights.

Mr Prosper Kumi, the Hohoe Constituency Deputy Communications Director, said the Party had sought permission from the Police and were given the go ahead.

He said it was surprising that the same Police could not inform the Party of any permission by the Asafo group.

Mr Ken Ayim, who spoke on behalf of the Asafo Group, said they thought the people from Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) were hiding behind the NDC supporters to breach the peace in the Constituency.

He said people from SALL were no longer part of the Constituency hence had no mandate to demonstrate in the Constituency.