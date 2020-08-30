A twenty-five member campaign team for the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been inaugurated with a call on members to work for the party’s victory in the December 7 elections.

The committee is headed by Mr George Ofori Nuako.

Mr Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, a former Minister of State, made the call at a swearing-in ceremony of the team at Brakwa.

He encouraged members to work with a common goal and to campaign on issues devoid of insults and attacks.

They should also propagate the good works of the NDC when it was in government.

Mr Aquinas urged members to reach out to people with the party’s message to enable them to vote on December 7, to bring the party back to power to bring physical development to improve the livelihood of the citizenry.

Alhaji Raslud Abubakar, the Central Regional Zongo caucus coordinator and a member of the Regional Campaign Team, led members to swear the oath of office and allegiance.

He called for commitment and dedication from members to enable the Party to clinch power.

Alhaji Ghansah, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for AOB, said the inauguration of the team has given them the zeal to commence a campaign to win back the Parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He expressed hope that the Party would win the seat and work to improve the living conditions of the people in the area.

He pledged to work with all the team members.

Mr George Nuako, the campaign manager, thanked the National and the Central Regional Campaign teams for the confidence reposed in them and gave the assurance members would work to secure victory for the Party.

He urged all Party supporters and sympathizers to come out in their numbers to vote for the party on December 7.