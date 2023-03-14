NDC inaugurates Party office at Tema Community Four

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has inaugurated its party office at Tema Central Constituency to deepen the relationship between the party and its constituents.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s Election 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate, who opened the office, said the facility would serve as a focal point for party members to meet to discuss issues of national interest.

She called for the full participation of every member of the NDC and even non-members who were desirous of redeeming the country, to join forces, and be part of the party’s rescue mission which would be characterised by victory in the 2024 Election.

She stated that the current economic hardship had awakened Ghanaians who were striving for change called on the party members to begin an intensified campaign

by reaching out to the electorates to spread the positive transformational agenda of the NDC.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang asked members of the party to focus on the larger picture of bringing the party back to power for the betterment of Ghanaians.

She commended the Tema Central Constituency members for their generosity and called on others to maximise their efforts to support the party.

Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC General Secretary, charged the constituency leaders, and other leading members to use the office for the productive purpose of deepening the interest of the party.

He encouraged members of the party to work hard to honour the late founder and Former President Jerry John Rawlings, who laid down his life for the formation of the NDC.

Mr Benjamin Adjakumah, the Tema Central NDC Constituency Chairman, pledged the commitment of leadership under his guidance to work hard, to ensure that the party won both the Parliamentary and Presidential election in the constituency.

He appealed to all party members to remain resolute and canvas votes for any person who would emerge as the party’s Election 2024 Parliamentary and Presidential Candidates.