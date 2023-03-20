NDC: Incumbent MP files to contest Navrongo Central Constituency

Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, has filed nomination to re-contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party’s primaries in the area.

The current MP seeks to lead the party in the area, once more, in the elections in 2024 and is confident that the delegates would endorse him to lead the party again come May 2023.

Speaking after filing his nomination at Navrongo, Mr Chiragia appealed to the party’s delegates in the constituency to work hard to ensure that the party won both the Parliamentary and Presidential seats in the constituency.

He stated that the New Patriotic Party had nothing but suffering to offer Ghanaians and noted it was only the NDC Party led by John Dramani Mahama, who is contesting for the flagbearer of the NDC that had the capability to rescue the country from the present economic quagmire.

He said Ghanaians were currently facing economic hardship because of mismanagement and cited for instance that because of the economic hardships, farmers in the constituency especially those engaged in dry season farming at the Tono Irrigation site could not afford to buy fertilizer and to hire tractors to cultivate their farms.

He stressed that to help deliver Ghanaians from the economic hardships, there was the need to vote Mr Mahama who he described as a visionary leader who could turn the fortunes of the economy around to improve the economy.

He said the former President had done it before and stressed that comparatively the NDC under the leadership of the former President brought about a lot of development in the Health, Education, road, and agriculture sectors.

The siting MP also expressed disappointment about the teeming unemployed youth in the constituency and said even though majority of them had postgraduate certificates they could not find jobs,