The family of late former President Jerry John Rawlings, has formally informed former President John Dramani Mahama, Leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Party, of his demise.



Mr James Victor Gbeho, a former diplomat and leader of the family delegation said former President Mahama had already received confirmation of the news of the death of former President Rawlings, but it was appropriate to fulfill customary tradition by officially informing him.

“At the moment, we are only informing those who need to be informed,” he said.

Mr Mahama said the NDC as a Party held a vigil last Sunday, November 15, in honour of late President Rawlings.

“We understand the complexity of the situation that he belongs to his family, he also belongs to the State, because he was a former President, and he also belongs to a Party, and so there must be a nexus between all the three interests to be able to give him a befitting send off.

“Of course, we understand that as former President, the State will take the leading role in whatever the funeral arrangements are,” he said.

Mr Mahama said, he and the NDC were ready to play their part in whatever manner was appropriate.

He said whatever the arrangements were, the NDC was ready to support and to stand with the family.