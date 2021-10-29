NDC internal elections: “Choose competent persons over money” – Alhaji Said Sinare

The National Vice -Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Said Sinare, ahead of the scheduled internal Branch, Constituency, Regional, and National elections has appealed to delegates in the National Democratic Congress to stop demanding money and other resources from the aspirants to help curb corruption and to form a formidable team towards unseating the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 election.

He made these remarks whilst speaking at an award-giving ceremony held at Dome Kwabenya over the weekend. The firebrand politician, who resembles JJ Rawlings of blessed memory, also urged the delegates to avoid monetization of politics and rather forge ahead in unity by electing competent and committed officers for the party, the light skin Rawlings look-alike politician and the National Vice- Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji said Sinare has also appealed to the masses to be fearless when it comes to elections.

He argued that requesting money from aspirants especially during electioneering days will only compel them to use dubious means to recoup what they had spent to be elected and that will not help the party( NDC) to have a strong force for the next general election.

The immediate past Ghana Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Alhaji Said Sinare has therefore called on the potential delegates to shun vote buyers and vote for development-oriented people that are ready physically, emotionally, and Spiritually to rescue the good people of Ghana from the hardship they are witnessing under President Nana Addo and the Npp in the next election.

The founder of Zongo for NDC who toured the length and breadth of the country and spent his energy and resources just to ensure President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress garner the needed and expected Muslim votes in the 2016 and the 2020 general elections in a video going viral on the internet has also charged the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) fraternity not to be cowards in the 2024 election.

The former Ambassador reiterated that the 2024 elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations across the country.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has learned several lessons in the 2020 general elections.

He mentioned that the election will never be won on a silver platter hence calling on delegates to choose dedicated and committed officers over money.

My people abeg you in the name of Almighty God, this upcoming election will never be won on a silver platter hence let’s shun money money money and vote for those we think can do the job, committed and dedicated officers are needed for the next election for us to have a strong party for the next election, part of his statement added.