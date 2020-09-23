Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the party is committed to winning the 2020 general election by strengthening its activities to attract more members.

He, therefore, impressed on party faithful to check their names in the Voters’ Register to ensure they were validated in order not to be disenfranchised on the election day.

He called on the Electoral Commission to rectify all anomalies in the register to avoid confusion and tension during the elections.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who made the call at the launch of the NDC’s Klottey Korle Campaign Team, said the party was leaving no stone unturned to win the elections.

He said it had strategized and strengthened the activities of its executives to attract more members because of the abysmal performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in growing the economy, adding: “The electorate had become highly disappointed in view of the policies of the NPP, which had worsened their plight and future.”

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said the NDC, when voted into power, would take the bull by the horn to fix the malfunctioning economy.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, called for unity among the rank and file to ensure total victory.

“My services to the people over the years are ample proof that I have their interest at heart and I urge you to go about your campaign peacefully and orderly for the NDC to become victorious come December 2020,” she said.

Mr Bashiru Nii Narh Alema Dowuona, the Chairman of the Campaign Team, said members would go about their work with unity and commitment to ensure victory for the party.