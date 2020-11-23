Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has dared the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to march against the Airbus scandal and other scandals that engulfed the administration of former President Mahama if they truly believe in probity and accountability.

Dr. Bawumia’s comments were in response to the NDC’s decision to embark on a march for probity and accountability in honour of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Speaking in Yendi following the resumption of his campaign after a seven-day break to mourn the late former President Rawlings, Dr Bawumia slammed the leadership of the NDC for exhibiting “hypocrisy and dishonesty.”

He said, considering the well-known disrespect the NDC leadership showed to the former President, when he was alive, and several corruption cases the Mahama administration recorded, he was astonished how they were pretending to love Rawlings after his death, and exhibiting hypocritical guts to march for probity and accountability in his honour.

“Today, after the death of the former President, may his soul rest in peace, Jerry John Rawlings, the NDC is now saying that they are marching in his honour for probity and accountability. Where was the probity and accountability when they were chopping the SADA money? “He asked.

He continued: “they should be marching for the SADA guinea fowls not for probity and accountability – that’s the march they should be doing and we will see what accountability they have given.

“They should be marching for the bus branding scandal. They should be marching for the Airbus scandal. That is the probity and accountability Ghanaians want to see.”

Vice President Bawumia also recounted instances of disrespect and name calling the NDC leadership showed the late Jerry John Rawlings to buttress his point and labelled their actions as hypocritical and dishonesty.

“When John Rawlings was alive, they were not marching for probity and accountability. They were rather disrespecting him.

“Today, now that he is dead, they are saying they are marching for probity and accountability. Their march should be named the march for hypocrisy and dishonesty. That is the march they should be marching, hypocrisy and dishonesty.”

Dr Bawumia, who was speaking during the commissioning of classrooms and a dormitory block at Yendi Senior High School, said the Akufo-Addo government was a government that delivered its promises, including safeguarding the education of all Ghanaian children.

“The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the government that is delivering on its promises. Without the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we will not have Free SHS education.”