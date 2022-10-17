NDC Is Grabbing Abuakwa North Constituency Seat In 2024 Election – Alhaji Sididi Muhammad

Alhaji Sididi Muhammad popularly called Arab Money, an aspirant vying for the Abuakwa North Constituency chairmanship position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promise in a meeting with all the branches in Akyem Osiem to grab the seat in 2024 election for NDC if voted into power.

Abuakwa North constituency is not a stronghold of the NPP as many people say, but through his administration, unity and hard work, the NDC can make victory 2024, he said

Politics is about numbers and we need young and energetic people who could easily interact with, support and sell the ideologies and philosophies of the party to the voting masses to persuade and woo floating voters to the NDC for an overwhelming victory in 2024, he added

Chairman Siwa and his executives have done enough, and it’s time for us to continue when the mandate is given. Am telling you, the petty squabbles, backbiting and internal wrangling would only narrow the fortunes of the party, he added

I therefore underlined the need for disgruntled members of the party in the Constituency to bury their differences, stop any form of blame game, and see themselves as one people to ensure unity of purpose for intensity campaign. Vote Alhaji Sididi number 1 on the ballot for unity and dedication, he added.