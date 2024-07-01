NDC Issues Urgent Warning of Potential Electoral Interference Amid Allegations Against Ghana’s IGP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned against perceived attempts to remove Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, amid concerns of potential electoral manipulation.

Reports suggested that the IGP had been pressured to take leave, allegedly linked to a leaked tape scandal from 2023, with Deputy Christian Tetteh Yohuno set to assume responsibilities. The Ghana Police Service has denied these claims, asserting the IGP’s steadfast leadership under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive.

Despite the Ghana Police Service’s denials, the NDC remains deeply sceptical. It casts doubt on the service’s stance and expresses fears of a larger plan to replace the IGP ahead of the December general election.

Deputy Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, speaking to Channel One News, accused President Akufo-Addo of prioritizing personal interests over national welfare and democratic principles.

He firmly asserted, "We will not tolerate any attempts to undermine our democratic processes. If these manoeuvres surrounding the IGP are about the election, President Akufo-Addo must reconsider and recognize the will of the people."

Gbande continued, highlighting the impact of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s tenure, stating, “Since assuming office, the IGP has brought notable reforms to the Ghana Police Service, enhancing discipline and professionalism. This has bolstered our nation’s image, not the interests of any political party or individual.”

“We have indulged President Akufo-Addo to the point of irresponsibility,” Gbande said. “It’s time to remind him that governance is about the nation, not personal agendas.”

The NDC’s unwavering stance underscores heightened tensions ahead of Ghana’s upcoming elections, reinforcing the party’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding democratic integrity amidst swirling political controversies. This commitment serves as a beacon of hope for the preservation of democratic principles in Ghana.