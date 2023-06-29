NDC Italy Chapter Congratulates James Gyakye Quayson

On the 27th of June 2023 Ghana’s democracy stood tall among other democracies in the world..After a long Legally influenced partisan battle that was ousted from the Ghana parliament and Elected parliamentarian, the people of Assin have spoken. Ghana’s democracy has passed the test of the day

The Italy Chapter of the NDC wants to Congratulate Mr. James Gyekye Quayson for his landslide victory over his contender in the recent by-elections in the Assin North We thank the Flagbearer, the Chairman, the General Secretary, the MPs, and all party supporters who have helped in diverse ways even at the peril of their lives to defend our democracy

Akufo Addo, where is your sting? Your utterances and demeanors don’t depict the Lawyer you claimed to be. I believed you have till now not found your Law certificates. Not forgetting your classmates. You are the first to Clear criminals even before they are investigated.

In the same way, you have, together with your partisan Attorney General Jailed Hon. James Gyekye Quayson even before the courts would draw a curtain on the case. Your intimidations could not stop the people of Assin from talking. Power belongs to the people. The Assins have proven beyond all odds that they cannot be taken for granted. For the first time in our democracy, Akufo Addo has turned our democracy into ‘Moneycracy”; people have been enticed with money in order to vote in a certain direction.

The Italy chapter Lauded the Gallant men and women of the NDC who have prioritized the National interest, defended the constitution, and supported our democracy. The vigilance put in place, the coalition of the results, and your bravery have given us hope going into the 2024 general elections.

Long live Ghana, Long live Ghana’s democracy

EYE ZU

Eye ZA

Ag Sec

DARRAH FRANCIS