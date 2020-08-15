The Klottey Korle Constituency Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated a 32-member campaign team for the December 7 general election.

Mr Ade Coker, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, who inaugurated the team, advised members to take the upcoming elections seriously and be vigilant in order not to fall into the trap of detractors who would sway them from their main objective.

“Your main objective is to ensure former President John Mahama wins the presidential polls and nothing should distract you from that,” he said.

He also asked them to carry out vigorous campaigns to ensure that Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the incumbent Member of Parliament, retained the seat for the Party.

Dr Agyeman Rawlings, in her welcoming address, pleaded with the team to show total commitment to their mandate and promised to work with them to ensure that they achieved the ultimate goal of returning the NDC into power in 2021.

Mr Eugene Eshun-Elliot, the Constituency Secretary, said the campaign team was composed with the aim of presenting a united front, adding; “It is expected that the rank and file of the Party will rally behind them to ensure victory at the December polls.”

Members of the team include Mr Ben Neequaye Kotey, Constituency Chairman, Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, MP/parliamentary candidate, Mr Jacob Amin, Constituency Vice Chairman, Eugene Eshun-Elliot, Secretary, Alex Nadutey, Organiser, and Madam Emelia Nortey, Women’s Organiser.