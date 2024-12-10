NDC Lawmaker Calls for End to Violent Celebrations Amid Election Victory

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has condemned the actions of National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth who engaged in violent protests and attempted to seize state properties following the party’s recent electoral success.

In an interview with TV3 on Tuesday, Ablakwa distanced the party from the unlawful conduct, asserting that such actions do not reflect the values of the NDC or its leader, former President John Dramani Mahama. He warned that those responsible for the violence would not receive support from the party if arrested, emphasizing that their actions were neither sanctioned nor endorsed by the NDC.

“If you are arrested, do not expect any support from us,” said Ablakwa. “What you have done is unlawful, and you do not have our permission to engage in these actions.”

The comments came after footage emerged showing a group of NDC supporters attempting to forcibly breach the gates of the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGCL) headquarters in Accra. The unrest follows an earlier appeal by NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, who urged party members to celebrate their electoral victory responsibly and avoid violence.

Gyamfi also addressed the tragic deaths of two NDC supporters in Akomadan, calling on the party’s supporters to show restraint and respect for the law. “We must show we are responsible citizens. Vandalism, looting, and attacks on state property are against the law,” Gyamfi stated.

The NDC leadership has reiterated its commitment to peaceful celebrations and condemned any form of violence, urging supporters to act within the confines of the law.