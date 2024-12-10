NDC Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Condemns Youth Violence at Gas Company HQ

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has strongly condemned the actions of irate youth who stormed the headquarters of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL) in Accra on December 10.

The youths attempted to forcibly open the gates to the premises, an act that has sparked widespread outrage.

Ablakwa emphasized that such behavior does not reflect the values of John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). In an interview with TV3, he stated, “If you are arrested, don’t expect any of us to come and defend you because what you have done is not something we condone. You don’t have our permission to do that.”

The MP called for calm, stressing that Mahama is a peaceful leader and that supporters must respect the law, particularly during celebrations. “Our leader is a peaceful leader, and so you have to be law-abiding in celebration. Don’t take over state institutions,” he added.

The incident comes despite earlier appeals from NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, urging party supporters to celebrate their victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections with moderation. Gyamfi called for restraint following reports of violence and the deaths of two NDC supporters in Akomadan, stressing that vandalism, looting, and attacking state properties are unacceptable.

“We must show that we are responsible citizens. You can’t engage in vandalism, attacks, or looting state properties; it is against the law. Ours is a law-abiding party,” Gyamfi remarked, urging supporters to ensure their celebrations remain peaceful and within legal bounds.