NDC Leader Ato Forson Urges Incoming Government to Learn from NPP’s Electoral Defeat

Cassiel Ato Forson, the Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Ghana’s Parliament, has urged the incoming government to avoid the pitfalls that led to the electoral defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on December 16, Forson emphasized that the outcome of the elections serves as a powerful reminder to the political class that they cannot take the electorate for granted.

Forson reflected on the causes of the NPP’s defeat, attributing it to poor governance, economic mismanagement, and a series of other issues, including corruption, arrogance, and the persecution of political opponents. “The political class must learn from this loss,” Forson said, highlighting the need for introspection within Ghana’s political leadership. He described the NPP’s loss as a direct consequence of what he called the party’s greed, impunity, and disregard for the rule of law.

The NDC leader further called on the incoming government to distinguish itself from the outgoing administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, urging a shift away from the practices that led to the current political landscape.