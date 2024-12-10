NDC Leaders Condemn Youth Violence at Ghana National Gas Company as Military Steps In

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Twum Boafo, has condemned the actions of irate youth from his party who besieged the headquarters of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL) on Tuesday, December 10.

The protesters, who were attempting to force entry into the premises, created significant disruption for local residents.

Twum Boafo, a resident of the area, visited the scene in an effort to urge the youth to stop their actions. He emphasized that such conduct is uncharacteristic of the NDC, which has historically upheld peaceful principles. “Let us not create problems for president-elect Mahama that he will need to resolve,” he said. “This is not the behavior that reflects the values of our party. The NPP is known for such actions, not the NDC.”

In a reference to the 2016 political climate, Twum Boafo warned the youth against emulating the actions of NPP figures like Abronye, who was known for aggressive confrontations during the previous election cycle. “We understand your anger, but do not attack state institutions,” he added.

The incident led to the deployment of the military to disperse the youth after they caused discomfort for the community. This response from the authorities comes amid heightened tensions following the NDC’s victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also condemned the actions of the youth, stressing that their behavior does not align with the peaceful leadership of president-elect Mahama. Speaking on TV3, he stated, “If you are arrested, don’t expect any of us to defend you. What you’ve done, you don’t have our permission to do.” He further urged the party’s supporters to act lawfully and avoid taking over state institutions.

This unrest follows a call from NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, who had previously appealed for moderation in the celebrations following the party’s electoral victory. Gyamfi condemned acts of violence, including the tragic deaths of two NDC supporters in Akomadan, and emphasized the importance of responsible celebration. “We must show that we are responsible citizens,” he said. “Engaging in vandalism, attacks, or looting state properties is against the law.”

He called on the party’s supporters to respect state institutions and celebrate in a manner that reflects the law-abiding nature of the NDC.