NDC Leaders Remind Ghanaians of Mahama’s Unmet Entitlements Under NPP Government

As Ghana transitions from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, some prominent members of the NDC are revisiting the issue of former President John Dramani Mahama’s unmet entitlements during his time out of office.

A resurfaced interview with Mahama highlights his complaints regarding the failure of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to provide him with an official office space, residence, and to settle his other entitlements, such as bills. The discussion of emoluments owed to former presidents has re-entered public discourse, though it remains unclear why this issue has resurfaced at this particular moment.

Beatrice Annan, the Deputy Campaign Spokesperson for Mahama’s 2024 presidential campaign, has been particularly vocal in reminding the public of how the NPP administration, which governed for eight years, failed to fulfill its obligations to the former president. Annan’s social media post reads: “For 8 years, the NPP treated Mahama unfairly. Today, they say it is regrettable. President John Mahama survived it and won an election with the biggest gap.”

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, another spokesperson and aide to Mahama, also expressed frustration over the situation, recounting the challenges Mahama faced during his post-presidency years. “This brings back so many memories of another era! The only thing that makes me happy is the fact that HE John Mahama won by a landslide, 57.7% in one election is indeed a gargantuan victory,” Mogtari wrote, adding that despite Mahama’s electoral success, the NPP government failed to provide him with an official residence and office space, forcing him to operate from a rented office and live in his own home.

Mogtari also criticized the NPP’s refusal to provide Mahama with basic accommodation, recalling the controversy that surrounded the issue. “I am surprised that people are surprised that the NPP government refused HE President Mahama a simple four-bedroom house. We said this so many times and got plenty insults in response.”

This sentiment has been echoed by other leading members of the NDC, who have called for Mahama to take a “tit for tat” approach to address the ill-treatment he faced during his post-presidency years. They argue that he should ensure that those who denied him his entitlements face similar consequences.

Amid these ongoing discussions, Mahama has reiterated his commitment to eliminating the ex-gratia payment for Article 71 officeholders. He has promised to amend the constitution to abolish the controversial allowance, which he sees as unnecessary and wasteful. This pledge has been central to his platform during the 2024 campaign, as he seeks to implement reforms that will strengthen Ghana’s democratic institutions and ensure fairer treatment for all public servants, including former presidents.