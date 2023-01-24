NDC leadership must appoint female Muslim as Vice President – NGSJF

The President of The New Ghana Social Justice Forum(NGSJF), Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, has advised the The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leadership, to appoint a female Muslim as Vice President for the upcoming 2024 general elections, for diversity at the actual apex of NDC government.

Mr. Alhassan, speaking in a press conference in Accra, explained that The NGSJF has precariously, continuously and existentially stood against the bad governance of President Akufo Addo than perhaps any civil society in Ghana, thus, the group is asking the NDC leadership to appoint a female Muslim as Vice President for the 2024 general elections.

The NGSJF leader, stated further that appointing a female Muslim, as Vice President, would recoup Muslim votes, boost the spirit of women in the related communities, motivate girl-child education and more importantly, acknowledge Muslims who over the years have lived well with N.D.C and remained loyal to the umbrella.

He revealed that research works have remarkable measured how the NPP has continuously pulled about 20percent of Muslim votes during general elections, following the historic appointment of Professor Adu Boahen’s Alhaji Issifu Alhassan, President Kufuor’s Alhaji Aliu Mahama , and Nana Akufo Addo’s Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as Vice Presidential candidates.

“Even in advanced democracies religion shapes politics, so would be politically suicidal should NDC downplay the Muslim factor. This is a pure science, beyond the quagmire of the sentimental sycophants.Like the parable of the Leper and Ring, NDC shouldn’t paint the damning picture that, the Vice Presidency doesn’t deserve a Muslim”

“This paper depicts the undeniable lack of potent leadership in the Muslim-Zongo communities and also, historizes how these areas are reduced to politics of tokenism, Hajj-sponsorship and political food donations during the months of Ramadhan and EIDs deprived of social intervention programs”, he added.

Mr. Alhassan therefore pleaded with the NDC, to act accordingly.