NDC Leadership pays courtesy call on Kojo Bonsu

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the Party have paid a courtesy call on Mr Kojo Bonsu, a Presidential aspirant in the NDC’s presidential primaries.

Mr. Kojo Bonsu, a former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said they had a very fruitful deliberation as part of the reconciliation process in reuniting all presidential aspirants of the Party’s 2023 flagbearer elections.

“From the beginning of my campaign, I indicated my willingness, unbroken resolve and commitment to work for the NDC ahead of victory 2024 regardless of the outcome of the Flagbearer elections.” Mr. Kojo Bonsu said.

“I still availed myself to the party to contribute my knowledge, skills and experience for victory 2024.”