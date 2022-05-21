NDC Leadership Urged To Unite To Recruit New Members

Hon. Sullemana seidu, the constituency organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Akatsi South Constituency, has urged the party’s leadership in the constituency to put intra-party conflicts aside and focus on keeping the party together for victory in 2024.

In a joint statement signed by him and his deputy, Hon. Eden Nasser, the vibrant constituency organizer who was involved in a fatal motor accident a few weeks ago and is still, on admission, stated that the party’s executives should forego any internal regaling and play an active role in the organizational processes of recruiting potential members to the party.

He praised branch executives across the country for keeping the party active and appealing at the grassroots level, and urged them to work tirelessly until the party’s victory in 2024.

You, like H.E. John Dramani Mahama, are leading the party at various levels, and I am aware of the sacrifices required to make the desired impact, particularly in maintaining and keeping the party active while we are in opposition, continue to work wholeheartedly for the party’s victory on December 7th, 2024, He stated.

The window for joining the National Democratic Congress (NDC) opens today across the country, with the party encouraging all who want to join to do so at one of their various branches across the country.

The guidelines for the limited registration exercise, according to a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, have empowered branch secretaries, chairmen, and branch organizers to ensure a successful and smooth registration until the end.

Fliers from some potential aspirants, including Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, who wants the Akatsi South NDC party delegates to elect him as the next Deputy Communication Officer for the party, are also going viral, charging members and citizens to register and be recognized in the party.