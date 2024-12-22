NDC Legal Affairs Director Reflects on Mahama’s Commitment to Accountability, Critiques Current Administration’s Failures

Edudzi Tameklo, the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has shared insights into the immense pressure former President John Dramani Mahama faced during his tenure, particularly over investigations into allegations of corruption.

Despite the intense challenges, Tameklo emphasized Mahama’s steadfast determination to ensure that justice prevailed, recalling Mahama’s resolute statement, “The wrongdoing must be investigated.”

In an interview on Key Points with Alfred Ocansey on December 21, Tameklo highlighted Mahama’s consistent track record of holding public officials accountable, citing instances where individuals were prosecuted for corrupt practices under his administration. He called on the public to trust in the ongoing processes, asserting that “the day of accountability is coming.”

Tameklo also took the opportunity to criticize the current administration, accusing it of failing to maintain the accountability standards set by Mahama. He expressed particular concern over the misuse of COVID-19 funds, referencing Auditor-General reports that revealed over GH₵500 million had been spent beyond the approved amounts.

The NDC legal affairs director urged Ghanaians to support the efforts of the ‘Operation Retrieve All Loots’ committee, which seeks to recover misappropriated funds and ensure accountability at all levels of government.