NDC Legal Director Accuses EC of Deliberate Incompetence Amid Electoral Concerns

Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe, Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has leveled serious accusations against the Electoral Commission (EC), alleging that its perceived incompetence is a deliberate act.

Speaking during a panel discussion on TV3’s NewDay, Tamakloe expressed grave concerns over the leadership of EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, warning that her management style could lead to electoral chaos if not addressed.

“The level of incompetence exhibited by the EC officials is deliberate,” Tamakloe said. “Someone can be incompetent due to a lack of training, but in this case, the commissioners are being deliberate about their incompetence.” His comments reflect growing frustration within the opposition party over what they view as systematic failures in the EC’s handling of electoral processes.

Tamakloe pointed to the contentious decision to re-run elections in the Dome Kwabenya constituency as an example of the EC’s mismanagement. He argued that the move was unnecessary and showcased poor judgment. “After the mistake was made at the collation center, the logical course of action would have been to transpose the data onto the pink sheets and allow the party agents to sign. That would have resolved the issue without the need for a re-run,” he explained.

The legal practitioner’s remarks underscore a broader concern that the EC’s decisions are not only flawed but are potentially undermining the integrity of the electoral process. Tamakloe emphasized the need for greater accountability and transparency within the EC, calling for reforms to restore public confidence in its ability to manage elections effectively.

Tamakloe’s accusations come at a time when the EC faces mounting criticism from various political groups over its handling of recent elections. With the country’s electoral system under scrutiny, his comments serve as a stark warning about the potential consequences of continued mismanagement. As Ghana prepares for its next electoral cycle, the call for a more transparent and competent EC is likely to intensify, especially amid concerns that further disputes could destabilize the political landscape.