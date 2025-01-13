NDC Legal Team Member Claims NPP Faces Long Road Back to Power After Election Defeat

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Legal Team, Lawyer Twum Barimah, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must fight through three election cycles before it can hope to close the 1.8 million vote gap from its recent defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking on the Ghana Se Sen Morning Show on Lawson TV/Radio, Barimah rejected claims that voter apathy was the primary reason for the NPP’s loss, emphasizing that the turnout in key regions, including their stronghold of Ashanti, remained healthy—ranging from 60% to 80%. Instead, Barimah attributed the defeat to what he described as “arrogance” and a failure by the NPP to heed the concerns of the electorate.

“Voter apathy is just an excuse,” he said. “The defeat was about arrogance and a failure to listen to the people. The NPP needs to reflect on their actions and approach the electorate with humility moving forward.”

The official results of the 2024 election were declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) on January 10, 2025. NDC’s John Dramani Mahama won the presidency with 6,591,790 votes (56.42%), while NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia received 4,877,611 votes (41.75%).

Barimah urged the NPP to focus on introspection and addressing internal issues rather than casting blame. He added, “If the NPP can learn from this defeat, they might have a chance, but it’s going to take them at least three election cycles to bridge this gap. The people have spoken loudly and clearly.”