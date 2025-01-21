NDC Legal Team Seeks Substituted Service After MPs Evade Court Documents

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team in the Ashanti Region has filed a motion for substituted service after struggling to serve court documents to three sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) from Ahafo Ano South West, Obuasi East, and Ahafo Ano North.

Regional counsel, Evans Amankwah, claimed the MPs are intentionally evading attempts to be served with documents by the Kumasi High Court. “Unfortunately, the first respondents in this whole situation—the sitting Members of Parliament—have not been able to be served. They are evading service. The bailiff has tried on several occasions and even traveled to Accra, but they have not been able to serve them,” Amankwah said.

To resolve this, the NDC legal team is seeking approval for substituted service, which would allow alternative methods such as posting copies at Parliament House, the Kumasi High Court notice board, or even via WhatsApp. The motion is set to be heard on Friday, January 25, 2025.

The case is currently adjourned to January 24, when the motion will be heard. Amankwah expressed confidence that the motion would enable the legal process to continue, urging party supporters to remain calm and trust in the judicial system.

On January 15, the NDC filed a legal challenge against the results of the 2024 elections in three constituencies: Ahafo Ano South West, Obuasi East, and Ahafo Ano North. The party claims its candidates were the rightful winners and seeks a reversal of the results, asserting that the declaration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidates as victors was unlawful.

The application was filed by Amankwah and regional executives, alongside the affected candidates, as part of the party’s efforts to reclaim the disputed parliamentary seats.