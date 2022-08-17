NDC loses its Northern Regional Chairman

Alhaji Abdulai Ibrahim Mobila, the Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has died.
He died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital around 1445 hours on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Mr. Abdul Salam Mohammed, the Northern Regional Secretary of NDC, who confirmed the death to the Ghana News Agency, said the late chairman would be buried at 1700 hours today (Tuesday) in line with Islamic faith and tradition.
