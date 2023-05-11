NDC losing grip on the youth in Adaklu – Parliamentary Aspirant

Mr. Raymond Akpatsa, a Parliamentary Aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adaklu Constituency has observed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was losing grip on the youth in the Constituency.

He attributed that to lack of conscious and effective programmes to attract them and the challenges they go through in building themselves up for the future.

Mr. Akpatsa, a lawyer by profession, who made the observation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Adaklu Waya, in the Adaklu District said “I was born and bred and schooled in Adaklu so I am conversant with the challenges the youth go through in the Constituency, so if given the nod I will introduce pragmatic youth development programmes that will assist them realise their dreams and potential,” he said.

He said this would empower them to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the party and Adaklu.

Mr. Akpatsa said that during the demarcation of the boundaries of the Adaklu district, some settler communities leaving on Adaklu lands were left out and now fallen under the jurisdictions of other districts, who were now laying claim to those lands.

He said that in collaboration with other stakeholders, he would work to protect the territorial boundaries of the area.

He bemoaned the situation, where the district had no source of revenue generating, which was having adverse effect on its revenue mobilisation.

Mr. Akpatsa pledged to work with the District Assembly to build a functional market for the area to help boost the revenue generation of the Assembly.

He said it was his vision to draw a 30-year development programme for Adaklu to serve as a guide to its development and also set up a central land administration for proper documentation of lands in the area through which the district would be zoned for effective development.

He noted that this would also attract investors to the area as they would like to invest on litigation-free lands.

Mr. Akpatsa also promised to revive the defunct Glidzi festival to help foster unity among the people, boost domestic tourism and project the rich culture of the people.

He called on the delegates to vote for him to achieve his dream of membership drive for the party, fight and lobby for development and work with stakeholders to build a society suitable for building the youth for a better future.

“The delegates hold the key that would enable me realise my dreams and aspirations for Adaklu, I am therefore urging them to give me the nod by voting massively for number three on the list,” he said.

On the court injunction placed on the elections on Saturday, Mr. Akpatsa said it would frustrate the smooth administration of the NDC and stifle the Party’s efforts of recapturing power from the NPP in 2024.

He therefore urged the leadership of the party at all levels and organs to intervene and have the legal process resolved amicably without recourse to the courts.