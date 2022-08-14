NDC man pays bills of 61 detained patients

Mr Nurein Shaibu Migyima, a businessman and the 2020 Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin Central Constituency, has paid GH¢20,000 to settle the hospital bills of 61 needy patients who were on admission at the St Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin-Fosu.

The beneficiaries comprised patients who could not pay consumables and medicines administered to them and others who were on admission but could not afford medication.

Mr Migyima also paid the bills of auxiliary medical costs some of whom have been on admission for weeks and months and treated for various ailments.

The privileged patients, whose bills ranged from Gh¢300 to Gh¢7, 000 were from Assin North, Assin Central, Assin South and the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa.

Presenting the cheque in the company of some constituency executives, Mr Migyima said the gesture was a testimony of his commitment to giving back to society after being blessed abundantly by God.

“Doing charity work, has been a part of my life since childhood. It is one secret that has kept me going till date, and it is for this reason I am readying to go all out to better the lot of my people,” he said as he interacted with the patients.

On behalf of the management of the facility and the beneficiaries, Sister Georgina Donzing, a management member, expressed profound gratitude to Mr Migyima for his benevolence.

She stated that the facility’s policy was that: “every life matter”, whereby, they attended to patients first before thinking of payment, hence, the high in-patient numbers, and patients who did not have money to pay for treatment at the facility

“Your visit here today is timely as it has come to save a lot, especially patients discharged but cannot go home because they cannot pay their bills, some of these patients end up picking other infections which they did not come with.

“Also, your visit has really taken off the stress from looking after patients and having to dip our hands into our pockets for their continuous sustenance because they cannot pay what it is that they can afford,” Sister Donzing said.