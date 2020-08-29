The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has fixed Monday, 7th September, as the date for the launch in Accra of the Party’s Manifesto for the December 2020 general elections.

A statement signed by Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the decision was reached at the Party’s Functional Executive Committee’s weekly meeting held on Thursday, August 27.

“This is to enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the Manifesto,” it said.

It said the event would be held virtually, in accordance with the appropriate COVID-19 regulations; adding that it would be streamed live on various media outlets throughout the country.