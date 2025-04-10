NDC Members Criticize NSA Director’s Reposting Ban

Some members of the National Democratic Congress have condemned the Director of the National Service Authority for restricting access to special postings and reposting privileges for national service personnel.

The move, they argue, undermines commitments made to members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network during the party’s 2024 campaign. Footsoldiers say the director’s decision runs counter to promises that helped mobilize youth support.

Julian Cobbinah, who served on the 2020 campaign team and drafted the youth manifesto, took particular aim at the director’s leadership style. “It is the audacity, gusto, tough talking and looking down on the party base by the CEO of the National Service Authority that amazes me,” he wrote. Cobbinah recalled tensions during the 2020 registration process, when the National Service Secretariat was blamed for hindering party cohesion.

He pointed to the death of a TEIN member during that registration exercise as a turning point in relations between student volunteers and party organizers. The subsequent reconciliation effort, he noted, laid the groundwork for the NDC’s renewed momentum among university students. Cobbinah emphasized that the current director played no part in that delicate process.

Critics insist the party belongs to all its supporters, not only those in government posts. Cobbinah warned that political appointees often make unilateral decisions “at the blind side of the President,” and urged the TEIN coordinators to voice their disapproval. He stressed that anger should be directed at the appointee rather than the government itself.

With more than three years until the next election in 2028, Cobbinah argued that the NDC must cultivate goodwill among its grassroots members. He wrote, “We have 3yrs and 8 months to the next election in 2028. We should win that election by acting both right and fair with the party base and the country.”

The protest call reflects wider frustration among young party members who feel sidelined by administrative edicts. They maintain that reposting privileges are more than a convenience—they are a symbol of recognition for those who volunteered to advance the party’s agenda.

In reminding political appointees that their positions are conditional on maintaining the confidence of the base, this dispute underscores the delicate balance between authority and accountability within the NDC. The outcome of this debate may well influence how the party engages its most fervent supporters in the run‑up to 2028.