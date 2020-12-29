The National Democratic Congress (NDC) took to the principal streets of Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta region to protest against the declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect in the just-ended polls.

Protesters clad in red colours chanted ‘No Mahama No Peace’ as they marched through the principal streets of Sogakope amid heavy security presence.

The protest, which started peacefully from the Sogakope Unipetrol joint took protesters through the main Sogakope traffic light before finally converging at the District office of the Electoral Commission.

“We have come out to show the world that we are upset and we are not here to fight anyone,” Mr Maxwell Lukutor, former NDC Parliamentary aspirant for South Tongu has stated.

He added ‘the election was not fair so the NDC will not give up until the right things are done.”

The move forms part of the myriad of protest convened nationwide to drum home the party’s concerns.

Mr Francis Nyamesekpor, South Tongu Constituency Secretary of the NDC who read the petition presented to the South Tongu District of the EC indicated “all they want is the EC must come out with the correct results.”

However, the District office of the EC was empty at the time the NDC arrived.

Party executives, however managed to paste the petition on the notice board of the Commission.

Regional and constituency party executives from the Volta region including; Mr George Loh, Deputy Volta regional chairman of the party were in attendance to express their displeasure.