NDC Members Disgruntled Over Mahama’s Appointments – Abu Jinapor Reveals

Abu Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Damango, has revealed that several members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are unhappy with former President John Mahama’s recent appointments.

Speaking on Accra-based Pan African Television, Jinapor disclosed that a number of NDC Members of Parliament feel sidelined and frustrated, though they are reluctant to voice their grievances publicly.

According to Jinapor, some of these disgruntled members had expected to be appointed as Ministers or Deputy Ministers but were overlooked. “Some expected to be Ministers and were not nominated; some were expected to be Deputy Ministers but they were not nominated,” he stated. This perceived snub, he explained, has left many within the party feeling discontented.

Jinapor, who is also a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggested that the NPP could capitalize on this internal rift within the NDC as it works to rebuild its own party. He emphasized the importance of creating a mechanism to welcome dissatisfied NDC members into the NPP fold. “Those of us who are in the political rumor mill and listening from the grapevine know that there are people in the NDC who are disgruntled. It is part of the business of politics; not everybody will get the opportunity, and those who don’t sometimes have the tendency to fold their hands. We should welcome all of them across the board,” he said.

The Damango MP’s comments highlight the often-unspoken tensions that arise within political parties, particularly when it comes to appointments and opportunities for leadership roles. While such disappointments are a natural part of political life, Jinapor’s remarks suggest that the NDC’s internal dissatisfaction could have broader implications for the party’s cohesion and electoral prospects.

The revelation also underscores the competitive nature of Ghanaian politics, where party loyalty can be tested by unmet expectations. As the NPP seeks to strengthen its position, Jinapor’s call to embrace disgruntled NDC members reflects a strategic approach to expanding the party’s base and capitalizing on the opposition’s vulnerabilities.

For now, the NDC faces the challenge of addressing these internal grievances to maintain unity and focus ahead of future elections. Whether the party can reconcile these differences or whether the discontent will lead to defections remains to be seen. One thing is clear, however: the dynamics of Ghana’s political landscape continue to evolve, with personal ambitions and party loyalty often at odds.