NDC members urged to desist from politics of insults

Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, a Parliamentary Primary hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akatsi South, has called for politics of decency ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries.

“I call on all my followers, supporters, sympathisers, friends, family members, and admirers to desist from utterances and actions that have the potential of dividing us and making the Great NDC lose any votes. We should therefore not engage in the politics of lies, insults, vilification, and divisiveness.”

Mr Nugblega, who is also the Director of Human Resource at the Christian Health Association of Ghana, made the appeal in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency after the picking of his nomination form to contest the Parliamentary Primaries in the Akatsi South Constituency.

He said the NDC’s purpose of organising the election was to win the 2024 general elections and have the mandate of the people of Ghana to develop the country from the hardships they faced.

“We are all people of Avenor and members of the same family, the great NDC. I will need everyone onboard when I win the elections, and the Party will need every one of us to get our Flagbearer elected as the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections,” he said.

Mr Nugblega further called on all the contestants in the Parliamentary Election in constituency to join him to engage in the contest of ideas and issue-based campaign, “with a high level of decorum, so we can make the election in Akatsi South very peaceful and successful.”

“We have the obligation to transform Avenor and facilitate rapid development in the respective communities in the Akatsi South Constituency towards improving the living standard of our people. This is my focus any reason for my entry into the contest,” the statement further reads.

Mr Nugblega also called on all delegates in the constituency to remain resolute behind him so they could attain victory in the Parliamentary Primaries on May 13.

Three aspirants, namely Mr William Kpormatsi, Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblegah, and Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, have since picked nomination forms to contest the Akatsi South primaries.