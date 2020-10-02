The Caretaker of Katamanso and sitting NDC member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone Katamanso constituency, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, has said he has cordial relations with executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and that there is no need to insult each other in the name of politics.

“He wished the NPP and Vice President Bawumia well in the upcoming elections.

He said the outcome of the December 7 elections would be accepted.

“The Vice President is not my enemy, he is there for all of us and so whatever the outcome of the elections will be accepted and then work with it,” Nii Afotey Agbo added.

He made the remarks when Vice-President Dr Bawumia called on him at his palace at Katamanso.

He said even though his party NDC was in opposition, he did his activities freely without harassment.

Nii Afotey Agbo said where there was the need to advise government on national issues, he would do so devoid of insults.