NDC MP attacks Ewes in Asuogyaman; claims they are “foreigners.”

The NDC Member of Parliament for the Asuogyaman Constituency, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has led an irate mob of hooligans into Akosombo to break into a house to attack and assault a group of young men and women who he claims are “foreigners” who he would not allow to register in the Asuogyaman constituency.

“Break the door, beat them, kill them” were some of the orders the embattled member of parliament shouted at his hooligans who acted accordingly and therefore forcefully breaking into the houses and assaulting these young people including girls.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate Hon. Pius Enam Hadzide had arranged for accommodation for some of thier party agents and operatives and also some seven (7) individuals who were unable to complete the exercise due to the delayed start of the exercise on day one. These individuals come from far places within the constituency, and the NPP PC explains that it was expedient and less expensive on particularly the young first-time voters.

Thinking that the occupants were registrants brought in from the Volta region, Hon Ampem went bunkers hurling unprintable words on Ewes, describing them as “foreigners” who had no right to register in Asuogyaman much to the chagrin of the NPP who called Ampem an ingrate who only used and dumped Ewes. “Oh, now you see Ewes as foreigners, right? “When they voted in their numbers for you, they were not foreigners. Today, they are tired of your poor performance, we have become strangers, Hon Pius Enam Hadzide quizzed.

Many residents complained bitterly about the unruliness of the NDC hooligans and the MP. They observed that his behaviour was unbecoming of a member of parliament.