NDC MP Hounding President John Mahama’s Directives In Ada

While the good people of Ada thinking H. E Mr President, John Mahama has finally badgered their notorious MP to ensure peace prevail between her vigilantes in Sege and Electrochem Ghana Company Ltd, their party’s MP seems to be intensifying her rebellion group to pestering chiefs, extremely agitating supporters and harassing staff of Electrochem, an act that makes HE President John Mahama’s effort another futile one.

H. E. Mr President John Mahama can manage appropriately Hon Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe in Ada if only he knows how to stop stagnant water from smelling because it’s not safe to drink water that smells. Unfortunately, the same person that was directed by Mr President to fix the smelling water in Ada is ironically the rotten egg in Ada, who is making the water very poignant for our government to enjoy.

Her smeared campaigns against Electrochem in Ada is rather causing embarrassment and disruption to President John Mahama’s vision to industrialize Ghana’s social innovation and economic enterprises with his 24 hour Economy agenda, a new social solidarity economic program for this country. Doyoe is intentionally doing everything to stop Electrochem from achieving its target within its15 years’ lease as granted by the State to mine salts in the Songor area. This is rendering resistance of the company from bringing development to the area through effective corporate social responsibility.

What the few headbangers,

whose emotions she remotely controls and constantly incites against Electrochem, Chiefs and people in Ada do not know is that their MP is fronting business arrangement that entails 10% entitlement as her share interest with another salt mining company in overseas to takeover from Electrochem. But as long as Electrochem is operating in the confinement of the law, no amount of aggressive pressure or intimidation of management and harassment of its workers can leave them feeling confused and helpless. Hon Comfort Cudjoe MP of Ada, when the supposed salt lake was more of dumped yards and desert covered with scattered pieces of rubbish and animals remains. She did nothing until the advent of Electrochem Ghana Company Ltd, which workmen cleaned the shattered Sorgon of debris and turned once a dead and dried Songor lagoon into a community based project for;

1. Resource for Human Development.

2. Socio-economic Empowerment.

3. Reliable Source of Public Finance/ Government Revenue.

4. Creation of Job Opportunities.

5. Resolution of Long-standing Family and Traditional Disputes

6. Drastic Reduction in Crime Rates through Sensitization and Community Engagements.

7. Steady Development and Growing of Infrastructure.

JESUITS OF GADAŊME