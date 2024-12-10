NDC MP Okudzeto Ablakwa Cautions Party Members Against Sabotaging Mahama’s Presidency

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has issued a stern warning to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), urging them not to undermine the administration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Ablakwa stressed that any efforts to sabotage the new government would negatively impact the party’s future prospects in upcoming elections.

In an interview with Citi News, Ablakwa emphasized that the success of Mahama’s administration is paramount for the political fortunes of the NDC in 2028, 2032, and 2036. He called on NDC members to set aside personal political ambitions and focus on supporting Mahama’s government in order to fulfill its promises to the Ghanaian people.

“Everybody in the NDC must recognize that if we do not support President Mahama to succeed, their 2028 ambitions, 2032 ambitions, and 2036 ambitions will be a fluke, a disaster; it cannot materialize,” Ablakwa stated. “At this point, we must all forget about personal ambitions and think about how to support President Mahama to succeed and how to ensure that all the manifesto pledges are fulfilled.”

Ablakwa’s comments come amid high expectations for Mahama’s second term, and he called on his party to unite behind the president to ensure effective governance. “We have gone around the country, and the people have told us what they want us to do and that should be the focus. Every other thing must be relegated. It is secondary; our focus should be supporting President Mahama with integrity, competence, and hard work,” he said.

He also called on the party to work collectively to ensure the success of both President Mahama and Vice President-elect Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, pledging his full support for their administration.