NDC MPs Head To Supreme Court To Stop GRA From May 1 Implementation Of E-levy

Three Members of Parliament (MPs), Haruna Idrissu, Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have filed a writ seeking an order to restrain the Ghana Revenue Authority from proceeding with the May 1 implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) else it will cause irreparable harm to us and millions of citizens of Ghana.

The three MPs have filed a suit against the Attorney General at the Supreme Court challenging the controversial circumstances under which the E-Levy bill was approved by the House.

They among others argue Parliament did not have the required number of at least half of its members present when the bill was tabled before the House for consideration and approval.

But before the apex court deals with the matter, a lawyer for the MPs, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo has today, April 19 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction until the final determination of the substantive case.

“That since the constitutional validity of the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022(Act 1075) is the gravamen of our claim before the Honourable Court, it is proper, just, and equitable that the Government of Ghana through the GRA or its officers and agents are restrained from commencing with the implementation of the Levy until the determination of the substantive suit before the Honourable Court.”

“That unless the Ghana Revenue Authority is restrained, irreparable harm would be occasioned to the Plaintiffs and also to millions of citizens of Ghana and all other persons in Ghana on the basis that if the Court nullifies the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022(Act 1075), the government would not be in the position to reimburse all the monies paid by the millions of citizens of Ghana and all other persons. This will lead to the unfortunate situation of government unjustly enriching itself based on illegality at the expense of the citizens of Ghana and all other persons in Ghana,” portions of the suit filed on behalf of the three NDC MPs read.