Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema East Constituency has called on former President John Dramani Mahama and the party to move-on after the sumpreme court verdict.

“We must chart a united and common front, desist further from making any misleading statements and comments tantamount to derailing our agenda for 2024 elections,” Mr Adjei told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema at the weekend.

Mr Adjei also known as Moshake described as unacceptable ‘political lies’ most often professed by leading members of political parties sometimes to mislead and incite party members against state and non-state institutions, and other opponents perceived as enemies.

He said the Election 2020 is over as the Supreme Court verdict puts finality to any dispute; issues of who won is now history, we must move on as a party, Former President Mahama and the leadership must reflect on the outcome and account to the people.

Mr Adjei advised political leadership to be candid at all times in their political pronouncements as it has impact on their members. “I for instance think it is a mischief for any Candidate – Presidential or Parliamentary and even leading members of Political Parties in the heat of the Election collation to tell supporters that they have won, when they know the opposite is the truth”.

He therefore urged the NDC leadership to move and create an enabling political environment for all leading members of the party who are desirous of leading the party in Election 2024 to come forward.

Mr Adjei also described purported statement by Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s National Communications Officer’s against the Minority Caucus in Parliament over the confirmation of Ministers of State, as an attitude of immaturity and comments made out of inexperience and should be ignored.

“Sammy Gyamfi is not an old hand politician, he is inexperienced. He is nowhere near anybody in the minority in terms of maturity so I think his comments should be ignored or forgiven,” he said.

Mr Adjei said “Mr. Sammy Gyamfi should learn how to control his tongue, he should learn how to put his tongue under control, desist from talking too much and unnecessarily rants”.