NDC must win the coming elections – Tetteh Chaie

Mr Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday asserted that Ghanaians will not forgive the party if it failed to win the 2024 General Election.

He, therefore, urged delegates of the party electing regional and national executives to choose the leaders based on their competence and knowledge of the work and not because of money but based on dedication and commitment to the party’s mission.

Mr Tetteh Chair in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema at the Greater Accra Regional Elections where delegates elected their regional executives said the current Regional Executive team inherited 13 seats in Parliament but had increased it to 20 seats.

He added that currently, the Greater Accra Region had the majority in terms of the popular vote which was an indication that there had been significant work of the team over the period.

He commended the Members of Parliament, the youth wing, the women’s wing, and other stakeholders for their supportive role in their activities.

In a related development, Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, NDC Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency has called on adherents of the party to stand firmly and move forward for the party to recapture power to serve Ghanaians.

Mr Odamtten in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said that at the end of the election, which was supervised by the Electoral Commission, “we should all see ourselves as winners, no losers, and work together for the total liberation of the country”.

The Tema East MP urged the party faithful to consider the best interest of the nation and the party; “we must team up to redeem Ghana for generations yet unborn, we have a duty to save this country through Election 2024”.

As characterised by every political activity, vendors of paraphernalia normally attempt to take advantage of the event to make good sales at the venue through the sale of party symbols, but unfortunately for the traders at the Tema Sports Stadium, sales were very slow.

Most of the traders in an interview expressed concern that their capital would be locked up in wares, “we have anticipated good sales, invested to cash on and get something to prepare for the Xmas sales but unfortunately, the people are refusing to buy”.