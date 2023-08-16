NDC National Executive Committee Member Araba Tagoe is dead 

Madam Magdalene Araba Tagoe, a National Executive Committee member for the National Democratic Congress has passed unto glory.

The late Madam Tagoe is said to have died in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16,2023.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by the Western Regional Communications officer, Mr. Kirk Mensah, described her death as a big blow to the Party.

The late Araba Tagoe had been at the forefront of party activities in the Region in particular and is respected for her diligence and dedicated service to both young and old.

Before her appointment to the higher office of the party, Araba Tagoe worked as the deputy women organizer for the Western Region.

Funeral arrangements would be announced later.