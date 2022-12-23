NDC National Zongo Caucus Coordinator Congratulates Party

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE FROM THE OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR OF NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

On behalf of my campaign team, I write to say thank you to all Members of Parliament, Ambassadors, Council of Elders, regional , constituency executives, Zongo caucus executives both Constituency and Regional, congress Planning Committee, the former president, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and all comrades of the NDC.

I must add that there is no winner or loser we are all winners so let’s work together for victory will be ours.

Additionally, we all know the battle ahead of us in 2024 is not child’s play and this is not the time to be vindictive, selfish and divisive . This is the time for us to show love, affection and togetherness, Since unity is key in the battle ahead, my hands are widely opened to welcome constructive criticism, ideas, strategies and suggestions that are progressive in the interest of our dear party.

In the coming days i shall share my action plan to all Zongo Caucus Coordinators for immediate action. I want to ensure all and sundry that in collaboration with my able lieutenants (the coordinators), I shall once again deliver the Zongos for the NDC.

Thank you

Signed by

Hon. Mohammed Mamah (Cole younger)

National Zongo Caucus Coordinator – NDC