NDC needs experienced, development-oriented leader for Bongo – Prof Avea

Professor Ephraim Nsoh Avea, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirant for the Bongo constituency says he has more experience to lead the party to victory in both presidential and parliamentary elections come 2024.

He said the NDC was gradually losing ground and support in the constituency and it required someone who was an astute leader who could unite the rank and file of the party to restore confidence especially among the grassroots to undertake inclusive development.

He said among the candidates contesting in the primaries, he stood tall and had unmatched track record in terms of development and his development contribution was visible in the Bongo District and beyond.

Professor Avea made this known to the Ghana News Agency at Zuarungu in Bolgatanga East District, the Upper East Regional Office of the NDC after he was vetted and cleared to contest the Bongo constituency primaries of the party.

Professor Avea, a former Upper East and Upper West Regional Minister is contesting the primaries with Mr Edward Abambire Bawa, the incumbent Member of Parliamentary and Mr Charles Bawa, a legal practitioner.

Professor Avea, who is also an academician, said he was determined to redefine the role of MP to go beyond only making laws in Parliament to being lobbyist who would attract development to the constituency, to help reduce poverty and inequalities.

He said during his tenure as the Upper West Regional Minister, the region witnessed massive development within the space of one year that he was in office and it was evident for all to see.

Apart from that, he said, without being in power, he worked to improve healthcare delivery in the area through the donation of medical equipment to the Bongo District hospital and other facilities in the district and beyond.

He said many women had also been equipped with financial support to venture into productive areas in an attempt to provide economic independence for them.

He noted that if he won the primaries and subsequently the parliamentary election in 2024, he would establish an MP secretariat which would provide inclusive support for all constituents and help drive development.

“My priority areas are going to be education and health because these areas are very critical to getting people out of poverty and I am going to establish an educational and business fund so that our young men and women can expand their business instead of sitting at home because there are no enabling opportunities,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the delegates would give him resounding victory in the May 13, 2023 primaries.

This is the second time Professor Avea is contesting the NDC parliamentary primaries in the constituency after the primaries leading up to the 2016 elections.