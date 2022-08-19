NDC Needs Sacrifice To Win Election 2024 – Gideon Koniba

Mr Gideon Koniba, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman of Jomoro Constituency, has appealed to the newly elected branch executives of the party to sacrifice their resources and strengths to help the NDC recapture political power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

“Branch executives must, therefore, bury their differences and forge ahead as a united front to make the party more attractive to the electorate,” he stressed.

Mr Koniba was addressing NDC newly elected Branch Executives at Newtown fishing community, where he congratulated them for their successful elections.

He also charged them to work harder to increase the Presidential votes of the party in the area come 2024.

Mr Koniba advised the branch executives to be mindful of their comments on social media ahead of the Constituency, Regional and National elections not to create division in the party, which was poised for victory in 2024.

The former Chairman declared his support for former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Koniba urged them to rally behind the former President to recapture political power in 2024.

Mr. Koniba said: “The NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia have collapsed the economy of Ghana and asked the NDC to do its homework diligently to provide better alternatives to salvage the economic quagmire when the party is given the mandate in 2024.”

He pledged to support the party financially to retain the Jomoro Parliamentary seat and increase the Presidential votes of NDC in the 2024 general elections.

Some of the Branch Executives, who engaged the media, commended the party members for electing them to steer affairs of the party for the next four years.

They promised to respect the rules and regulations of the party and commit their resources and energies to support the party to recapture political power in 2024.

The Branch Executives commended Dr George Adjah Sipa Yankey, former Minister for Health and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas Company, for the financial support to the NDC in Jomoro to recapture the parliamentary seat in December 2020.