NDC: new executives elected in Hohoe, Chairman and Secretary out

Delegates from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency, have elected new executives for the Party in their “special” elections held on Sunday.

Mr Newton Yawo Darkey polled 736 votes to unseat the incumbent Chairman of the Party, Mr George Bright Anni Bansah who polled 275 while Mr Kumi Prosper, the incumbent Deputy Communication Officer polled 546 votes to win the Secretary position beating Mr Eric Xa, the incumbent and one Mr Daniel Gbemu.

Mr Darkey in a speech after the new elected executives were sworn into office said they had already begun work and ready to work as a formidable team in rescuing the parliamentary seat for the party in the Constituency.

He said they were also poised to bridge gaps and tasked the other executives to get fully involved and expressed gratitude to all delegates.

Other elected executives are Mr Ernest Ashong with 477 votes to win the Vice Chairman position beating Mr Kwanuar Kwame Alex Fabian, 285 votes and Mr Baba Salisu, 246 votes while Madam Passover Rebirth Asimenu and Mr Owusu M. Alex went unopposed as Vice Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

For the Organizer, Mr Wodey Samuel polled 445 votes to beat the incumbent, Mr Agbi E. Andy who polled 328 votes and Mr Randy Daniel Siaku, 85 votes and Mr Bonnie Edwin with 153 votes.

The Deputy Organizer slot went to Mr Raphael Kumagah, 383 votes beating Mr Azalekor George, 362 votes and Mr Luqman Dawood, two votes.

Madam Veronica Sefakor Agbenuvor with 78 votes beat Madam Doh Degbadzor Gladys, 34 votes for the Women Organizer position while Madam Alorkpah Grace, 88 votes won the Deputy Women Organizer position above Madam Aworxo Alice Adzo, 21 votes and Madam Gadze Selase three votes.

The Communication Officer slot went to Mr Stephen Tetteh Worwui with 605 votes to beat Mr Richard Komla Alordzi with 406 votes while Mr Aklie Livingstone polled 638 votes beating Mr Akpatsu Lawrence, 374 for the Deputy Communication position.

Mr Yahya Adam Abdul-Wahab polled 532 votes to win the Zongo Caucus Coordinator slot above Madam Rashidatu Mohammed with 478 votes while Madam Tsigbe A. Amanda contested unopposed for the Other Youth position.

The following were also voted as Executive Members; Madam Usman Edinam Martha, Madam Asimah Jennifer Saviour, Mr Bright Yao Sachie, Madam Awudu Adiza, Madam Mary Adzo Gabada, Mr Francis Anku Kwesi, Mr Nukpezah Joseph, and Madam Awlisu Joyce.

Mr Muntaka Abdul-Karim polled 347 votes beating Mr Raymond Tsyorkor, 333 votes and Madam Naana Khadijah Wahab, 334 votes for the Deputy Treasurer position.

For the Youth Organizer slot Mr Wisdom Atikumah polled 85 votes to beat Mr Selorm Nii Adortey, 37 votes while Ms Normenyo Josephine won the Deputy Youth Organizer slot with 35 votes.

There was no rejected ballot in the votes counted for all positions and security presence to maintain order while no incident was recorded.