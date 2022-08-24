NDC office in Tamale vandalized by angry youth

Some angry youth believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, Tuesday afternoon stormed the Party’s Regional Secretariat in Tamale and vandalised its property.

The angry youth, who wore red arm bands, fired gunshots, and destroyed party property including some plastic chairs and benches.

It is not clear what triggered the anger, but it is believed to register their displeasure about the party’s decision endorsing Mr Ali Adolf, a Northern Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, as the Acting Regional Chairman following the death of the substantive chairman.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, the Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Following his death, the Northern Regional Functional Executive Committee of the NDC held a meeting on August 17, where it endorsed Mr Adolf as the Acting Regional Chairman.

This decision did not go down well with some party members, including Alhaji Rufai Vielim, one of the Northern Regional Vice Chairmen of the party, who suggested that it was too early to take such a decision.

The angry youth, it is believed, were of the view that Mr Adolf was being imposed on the party.

When the Ghana News Agency got to the scene, the area was deserted.