NDC Official Accuses Akufo-Addo Government of Environmental Neglect

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has escalated its criticism of the previous administration’s environmental record, with Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande alleging direct complicity in Ghana’s deforestation crisis.

During a recent radio interview, Gbande claimed the Akufo-Addo government systematically enabled the destruction of forest reserves and water bodies through inadequate regulation of mining activities.

“President Akufo-Addo and his Lands Minister didn’t just fail to prevent illegal mining – they actively created conditions for environmental devastation through policies and appointments,” Gbande stated on Citi Eyewitness News. His remarks reflect growing political tensions over Ghana’s environmental management, particularly regarding illegal small-scale mining operations known locally as galamsey.

The NDC official contrasted what he described as past negligence with current enforcement efforts, noting increased military and police operations against mining crimes since the new administration took office. Environmental analysts observe that while crackdowns have intensified recently, lasting solutions will require addressing the complex economic drivers behind illegal mining.

Government records indicate Ghana lost approximately 60% of its forest cover between 2017 and 2023, though attributing responsibility remains contentious. The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources under the previous administration had implemented various anti-galamsey initiatives, including the deployment of military task forces and community mining programs.

As the political debate continues, environmental advocates emphasize the need for bipartisan solutions to protect Ghana’s natural resources. The current administration faces mounting pressure to demonstrate measurable progress in ecosystem restoration while balancing the livelihoods of communities dependent on mining activities. With Ghana’s forest reserves continuing to dwindle, the environmental policy decisions of coming months may prove crucial for the country’s ecological future.